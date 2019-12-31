LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A North Carolina couple is building a Hobbit-lover's paradise.
Mike Parrish and his wife are building a rental home based on the Hobbit holes found in the Shire in the "Lord of the Rings" book and movie franchise. The 800 square foot, one bed, one bath home is 90% underground and features a Hobbit hole signature wooden door inspired by J.R.R Tolkien's stories.
"I'm not just a casual fan, I'm a huge fan," said property owner, Mike Parrish. "We're coming up with what we hope will be the coolest Hobbit home on the East Coast."
The Bag End-style home is expected to be finished in roughly two months and there is no word on how much a stay will cost.
