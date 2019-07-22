(FOX NEWS) -- Target says it's making sure everyone gets in on the Halloween fun by releasing two new wheelchair-inclusive Halloween costumes for kids.
According to a report by Fox News, the full costume includes both an outfit for the wearer and decorations for the wheelchairs.
The superstore dropped two new adaptive looks in their Hyde and Eek! Boutique earlier this week, the New York Post reports, after it won praise on social media for the inclusive gear.
Shoppers can choose between two classic costumes for Oct. 31: a swashbuckling pirate and a fancy princess. Both ensembles are designed for easy dressing with a back opening.
Customers can further enhance the costumes by coordinating covers that transform the wheelchair into a pirate ship or royal carriage. The product pages detail that the "hook-and-loop closures" guarantee a secure fit, while the covers "can easily be cut" to fit a variety of wheelchair sizes.
Currently available for pre-order, the festive items, sold separately, are set to ship on Aug. 22.
Twitter commenters, meanwhile, were quick to applaud the new merchandise.
"Having attempted to make cars / boats / elephants out of my daughter's wheelchair over the years for school plays & Halloween, I LOVE THIS," one user wrote.
"I always look forward to @Target Halloween stuff but was really happy to see this year they stock wheelchair accessible costumes," another shared. "Everyone should be able to enjoy Halloween."
"This Is Why I LOVE Target!!!!" another echoed.
Target also dropped two other adaptive costumes -- a shark and unicorn, respectively -- designed for youngsters with sensory-processing difficulties. The outfits, which Target says were designed for comfort, come with "flat seams ad no tags" and are available in both kids and toddler sizes.
