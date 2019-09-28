(FOX NEWS) -- A Texas elementary school student was hospitalized Tuesday after his family said bullies beat him in the school bathroom so badly his brain began to bleed.
According to a Fox News report, Christian Boynton, 8, was found unconscious on a bathroom floor in Lakewood Elementary School in the Houston suburb of Tomball after three other students attacked him, Houston’s FOX26 reported, citing the boy's family.
Kailee Boynton, the boy's sister, told Dallas–Fort Worth’s Fox 4 station that her brother was left unconscious on the bathroom floor.
The Tomball Independent School District sent a letter to parents Thursday contradicting the family’s claims. The letter said that the boy was never unconscious and was treated by a school nurse immediately after the alleged bathroom brawl, FOX26 reported.
“While we are equally saddened and disheartened by the actions of our students, our investigation shows that contrary to media reports, at no time was a student left alone unconscious in the restroom. He was evaluated by the nurse immediately,” the school district said.
The district’s letter said the “isolated incident” resulted in “one student being taken by his parents to be seen by medical professionals” and reassured parents the safety of their children was of the highest priority on school grounds. An initial statement issued Wednesday said the school would consider appropriate disciplinary action against all students involved.
