(FOX NEWS) -- It's a case that has left authorities in Texas shaking their heads.
Authorities say a Houston woman behind the wheel of an SUV on June 11 struck and killed her 3-year-old son while apparently engaging the child and his siblings in a game of "chicken."
But at one point the 3-year-old is struck. He died later at a hospital, according to authorities.
"You should be playing Peek-A-Boo with a three-year-old instead of forcing him to try and dodge a 5,600-pound deadly weapon," Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Chief Sean Teare said, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Added District Attorney Kim Ogg: "Cars aren't toys and playing chicken with your kids isn't a game."
Authorities say Stagg was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with the child's death.
Stagg was booked into the Harris County jail but was no longer being held Saturday.
It's not clear whether she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.
Stagg's two other children were sent to stay with a relative, according to KHOU.
If convicted, Stagg faces 10 years in prison, the Chronicle reported.
Copyright 2019 Fox News. All rights reserved.