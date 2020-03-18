This March 11, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows workers at the assembly workshop of OPPO (Chongqing) Intelligence Technology Limited in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Factories in China, struggling to reopen after the coronavirus shut down the economy, face a new threat from U.S. anti-disease controls that might disrupt the flow of microchips and other components they need. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Wang Quanchao/Xinhua via AP)