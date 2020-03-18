(CNN Business) -- The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could claim up to three million jobs by the summer, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
"At this point, a coronavirus recession is inevitable. But the policy response can determine how deep it is, how long it lasts, and how rapidly the economy bounces back from it," wrote EPI Director of Research Josh Bivens.
A policy response with enough fiscal stimulus could help curtail the number of jobs lost, Bivens said. Moderate stimulus isn't enough, he warned, and could still allow for three million lost jobs.
Employment losses in the coronavirus recession, "much more laser-targeted at low-wage, low-productivity, and low-hours jobs in service industries," he added.
"Given that workers in these sectors are likely to have very little savings to tide them over the economy’s downturn, the ripple effect from the first round of job losses are likely to be far greater," Bivens said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.