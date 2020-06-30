FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits as he is introduced during an event at the Library of Congress in Washington. Thomas has made no secret of his dislike of past Supreme Court decisions written by other justices, including seminal opinions about abortion rights, press freedoms and a defendant's right to a lawyer. On Monday, he turned inward, focusing his criticism on a court opinion he wrote in 2005 defending the power of federal administrative agencies. Thomas' evolving views about federal agencies is part of a growing conservative movement to rein in the powers of the bureaucracy. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)