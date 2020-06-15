LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a movement underway to replace all of the Confederate monuments in Tennessee with a likeness of Dolly Parton.
As of Monday evening, more than 9,000 people had signed a petition on Change.org to make it happen.
"Tennessee is littered with statues memorializing confederate officers," the petition states. "Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton. Aside from her beautiful music, which has touched the hearts and lives of millions of Americans, Dolly Parton's philanthropic heart has unquestionably changed the world for the better."
The petition lists some of Parton's accolades, including the Dollywood Foundation, which gives books and scholarships to kids, and her donations to organizations such as the Red Cross and centers conducting COVID-19 research.
The petition's author, Alex Parson, said "while the idea of replacing all of those monuments with Dolly Parton may seem funny, the history of those monuments is anything but." The petition also explains some of the history of Confederate statues in the state.
The May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police renewed a national debate about Confederate statues as issues of race and racism have taken center stage.
Proponents of the monuments say they mark history and honor heritage, while opponents argue that they are racist symbols of America's legacy of slavery.
Parton has yet to comment on the petition.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.