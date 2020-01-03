Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine to headline Coachella

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX NEWS) — The lineup for this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been announced.

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine will headline the festival in Indio, Calif., beginning Friday, April 10.

The festival's official Twitter shared the news on Thursday night.

Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Carly Rae Jepsen and Big Sean are among the other performers.

Last year, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande headlined the festival, and Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish and Khalid performed as well.

