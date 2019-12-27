(FOX NEWS) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to joke about his cameo being cut from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s version of "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."
"I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!," Trump tweeted, referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"The movie will never be the same! (just kidding)," Trump added.
Fox News reports sharp viewers blasted the state-owned broadcaster earlier Thursday after noticing Trump’s scene was missing from the 1992 sequel, which aired earlier in the month.
Canadian government funded TV channel is so triggered that they cut the .@realDonaldTrumpCameo from Home Alone 2 while airing it over Christmas. I bet "two faced" Trudeau made the call directly to the .@CBC and demanded they cut the scene.. Or maybe just black it out#DefundCBC— Steven (@Texas4Trump2020) December 26, 2019
In the iconic holiday film, Macaulay Culkin's character, Kevin McCallister, walks into the Plaza Hotel by himself as he is separated from his family. He runs into a passerby played by Trump and asks, "Excuse me, where's the lobby?"
"Down the hall and to the left," Trump responds as he towers over a young Culkin.
The CBC said the movie wasn’t edited for political purposes, but rather to allow for commercial breaks.
"As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format," Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs at the CBC, said in a statement.
