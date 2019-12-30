(CNN) -- The current and former presidents and their first ladies are the most admired people in the world, according to a new Gallup poll.
According to a report by CNN, the analytics company polled more than 1,000 Americans about the man and women they most admired in the world.
The Men
President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama each scored votes from 18 percent of adults, sharing the spot for the most widely admired men of the year.
This year marked Obama's 12th time as the most admired man in the U.S., Gallup reported.
Tied for third place were former President Jimmy Carter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, followed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
Pope Francis, Sen. Bernie Sanders, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, the Dalai Lama and billionaire investor Warren Buffet rounded out the top 10.
The Women
The former and current first ladies of the U.S. nabbed the top two spots for most admired women.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, at only 16 years old, cracked the top five, along with Oprah Winfrey and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
For the second year in a row, Obama stole the top spot from Clinton, who finished first 22 times over 25 years, Gallup said.
The results reflect political divisions
The votes for the top admired men were divided among party lines -- 41 percent of Democrats chose Obama, and 45 percent of Republicans chose Trump. Few voted for the other party's candidate.
The split between parties in the poll reflects the same divide in politics, according to Gallup. The next two finishers, Carter and Musk, each earned only 2 percent of the votes, a deep decline from the votes Obama and Trump earned.
Obama's 12th straight spot at the top indicates his post-presidency popularity. The only other president to share his popularity in the poll was Dwight Eisenhower, who won twice after leaving office in the late 1960s.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media and CNN. All rights reserved.