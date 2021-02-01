FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, a TSA agent assist a traveler at a security checkpoint at Love Field Airport in Dallas. There were fewer air travelers in the United States last year, but a higher percentage of them were carrying guns. The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)