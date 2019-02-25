LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Tucson Police Department in Tucson, Arizona, held a news conference on Facebook after they said an unknown white, fluffy substance fell from the sky and coated the city's streets, buildings and other infrastructure.
"The answer to the main question is, we don't know what's going on out here," said a man identifying himself Sergeant P. Dugan in a Facebook video posted by the agency. "Tucson has never seen anything like this before. We've gotten lots of calls about a white powdery substance all over. We did have our crime lab out here just a little bit ago."
"Some stuff we're taking to the lab," Sgt. Dugan added, as another officer in blue gloves could be seen scraping a small sample of the snow into a plastic evidence baggie behind him. "As soon as we find out what this is, we will let you know. Please don't go out in it."
"I was touching it earlier," he said, touching the snow again with his bare fingers. "We don't recommend you doing this, but I can tell you this is burning -- this is burning my hand right now."
A few minutes later, police say the crime lab determined that the white powdery substance was snow.
"It's frozen water," Sgt. Dugan said. "It's frozen water."
The humorous Facebook video ended with the officers cautioning the public to drive safely in the snow -- and a snowball fight.
