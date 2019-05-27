(CNN) -- A tweet from the U.S. Army asking veterans to share stories of how serving affected them prompted a slew of gut-wrenching replies.
Those replies included many first-hand accounts of living with post traumatic stress disorder.
How has serving impacted you?— U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 23, 2019
Here are a couple of the heart-rending responses:
"My best friend joined the army seeking a greater purpose, but has only descended further into alcoholism and mental illness. He hasn’t even seen combat. There’s something very wrong with the images of heroism the army advertises to these impressionable young people."
"Sexual harassment every day. Experiencing sexual assault. Protecting others from sexual assault. Sleeping w/ a knife @ night & holding my body against a door as a drunk male banged on our barracks door. A fear that never leaves me. That is how serving has impacted me."
But not all of the responses were negative. Here are some of the answers that reflected a positive experience in the Army:
"The best years of my life. It changed me for the good! I’m a patriot and I miss the service. 11b with the 10th Mtn Div OIF"
"My father was in the Korean War. He never told us what he experienced there. He was proud to serve his country & I'm proud 2 b his daughter. He died in 1997 of cancer. Not a day goes by, that I don't think about him. My sisters husband was a Marine; he's a great guy all around."
