LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twitter has locked President Donald Trump's account for 12 hours after requiring the removal of three Tweets in response to the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
The company's safety team said Trump's tweets were removed for "repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy."
As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021
