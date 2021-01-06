trump 12-20-20 ap.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twitter has locked President Donald Trump's account for 12 hours after requiring the removal of three Tweets in response to the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The company's safety team said Trump's tweets were removed for "repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy."

