(FOX NEWS) "Two and a Half Men" star Conchata Ferrell is currently ill and on a respirator after suffering a heart attack.
Ferrell, 77, who is best known for playing the housekeeper Berta on the CBS sitcom opposite Charlie Sheen, was recently moved to a long-term care facility after spending four weeks in the ICU, her husband, Arnie Anderson, told TMZ.
Anderson said the actress suffered a heart attack earlier this year shortly after she was hospitalized for a kidney infection.
It was in February that the “Two and a Half Men” star’s husband told the outlet she had a kidney infection that started to contaminate her blood.
Anderson confirmed the actress' ailments are not related to the coronavirus.
