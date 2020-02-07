LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are publicly praising two young Ohio boys for using a snow day to clear streets and sidewalks to improve their community's safety.
A Montgomery County Sheriff's detective on Friday morning saw Quron Blanton, 10, and J'mar Blanton, 7, as they used shovels to clear snow off sidewalks and streets, according to a Facebook post by the department.
When the detective stopped to ask them what they were doing, J'mar told him they "were just trying to make the world a safer place."
The department was so impressed by the young boys that it praised them publicly and provided them with a small reward.
"We can certainly do a lot of learning from both J'mar and Quron and thank them for taking care of their community … on their day OFF from school!" the department's post read.
"So of course, we wanted to make sure we treated them to some hot chocolate and snacks as a small thank you. Keep up the great work and keep inspiring others, J'mar and Quron!!"
