Ohio boys shoveling snow

Quoron Blanton, 10, and J'mar Blanton, 7, got praise — and hot chocolate — from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department in Dayton, Ohio, for using their day off school to clear snow off streets and sidewalks. (Courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are publicly praising two young Ohio boys for using a snow day to clear streets and sidewalks to improve their community's safety.

A Montgomery County Sheriff's detective on Friday morning saw Quron Blanton, 10, and J'mar Blanton, 7, as they used shovels to clear snow off sidewalks and streets, according to a Facebook post by the department.

When the detective stopped to ask them what they were doing, J'mar told him they "were just trying to make the world a safer place."

The department was so impressed by the young boys that it praised them publicly and provided them with a small reward.

"We can certainly do a lot of learning from both J'mar and Quron and thank them for taking care of their community … on their day OFF from school!" the department's post read.

"So of course, we wanted to make sure we treated them to some hot chocolate and snacks as a small thank you. Keep up the great work and keep inspiring others, J'mar and Quron!!"

