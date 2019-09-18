LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An America-based fashion brand is facing stiff criticism over school-shooting-themed hoodies that were displayed during New York Fashion Week.
According to a report by CNN.com, Bstroy unveiled the hoodies as part of the brand's spring/summer 2020 collection. The hoodies were created by designers Brick Owens and Duey Cartorze and feature school names such as "Stoneman Douglas," "Sandy Hook," "Virginia Tech" and "Columbine," along with bullet-hole designs.
The schools were the sites of four of the deadliest school shootings in the United States.
Images of the hoodies were posted on the brand's Instagram account, as well as Owens' account, and quickly drew outrage. Some of the commenters identified themselves as survivors or relatives of victims.
An image of the Stoneman Douglas hoodie drew the comment, "My dead classmates dying should not be a [EXPLETIVE] fashion statement."
Another commented on a photo of the Columbine design, saying: "As a victim of Columbine, I am appalled. This is disgusting. You can draw awareness another way but you don't dare make money off our tragedy."
On Twitter, a spokesperson for the Vicky Soto Memorial Fund, established after teacher Victoria Soto was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, posted, "This is just absolutely horrific. A company is make light of our pain and other's pain for fashion. Selling sweatshirts with our name and bullet holes. Unbelievable."
Owens posted a handout from the show on Instagram, which reads, "Sometimes life can be painfully ironic. Like the irony of dying violently in a place you considered to be a safe, controlled environment, like a school. We are reminded all the time of life's fragility, shortness, and unpredictability yet we are also reminded of its infinite potential."
CNN contacted Bstroy for comment.
