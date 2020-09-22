LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. House of Representatives held a moment of silence to remember the more than 200,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in the United States.
"The chair asks all members in the chamber, as well as members and staff throughout the capital, to rise for a moment of silence and remembrance of those more than 200,000 Americans who (have) passed away from the COVID-19 virus,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said.
The U.S. had suffered 150,000 deaths by July 28. It took just 55 days to add another 50,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
As of 9:06 p.m., 200,710 people had died in the U.S., with nearly 6.9 million testing positive for the virus. That’s a mortality rate of 2.9%.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, projects that by Jan. 1, the U.S. will have suffered 378,321 casualties, including 4,105 in Kentucky.
