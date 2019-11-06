(CNN) -- The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a bill that makes animal cruelty a federal felony.
According to a report by CNN, the PACT Act -- which stands for Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture -- was approved by the Senate on Tuesday. The bipartisan legislation, which passed the House last month, expands a previous law passed in 2010.
"There's no place in a civilized society for maiming and torturing animals - period," said Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who is co-sponsor of the Senate bill.
Current law prohibits animal fighting and only criminalizes animal cruelty if the wrongdoers create and sell videos depicting the act.
Under the PACT Act, a person can be prosecuted for crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling animals and sexually exploiting them. Those convicted would face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.
"I'm glad Congress is finally sending the PACT Act to the President's desk to be signed into law," Blumenthal said.
Right now, all 50 states have laws in their books against animal cruelty on the state level.
The legislation contains exemptions for hunting.
The bill has been endorsed by the National Sheriffs Association and the Fraternal Order of Police.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.