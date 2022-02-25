LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video on Twitter on Friday night showing that he was still in the nation's capital.
He struck another defiant chord as he pointed out the men with him and their positions, noting that they are all leaders and ministers in the government and none have fled Kyiv.
Владимир Зеленский опубликовал видео из Киева.«Мы тут. Мы в Киеве. Мы защищаем Украину», - подписал он эти кадры. pic.twitter.com/r72ezM5DAI— РБК (@ru_rbc) February 25, 2022
"We're all here," Zelenskyy said in the video posted to Twitter. "We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine."
Zelenskyy said early on Friday that Russia had designated him "target number one" and his family "number two" as he warned that Russian forces intend to "decapitate the government."'
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
With reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools — there also were growing signs that Vladimir Putin’s Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government. It would be his boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.
