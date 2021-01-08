LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A U.S. Capitol Police officer died around 9:30 p.m. Thursday from injuries sustained during Wednesday's riot at the Capitol, the department said in a statement.
"United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty," police said in the statement late Thursday night.
"Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners."
Shortly after 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the Capitol, where they tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling the officers "traitors" for doing their jobs.
About 90 minutes later, police said demonstrators got into the building and the doors to the House and Senate were being locked. Shortly after, the House floor was evacuated by police. Vice President Mike Pence was also evacuated from the chamber, where he was to perform his role in the counting of electoral votes.
An armed standoff took place at the House front door at about 3 p.m. ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at someone who was trying to breach it.
One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police as the crowd breached the building, and three others suffered medical emergencies that proved fatal.
Lawmakers say they are perplexed at the lack of preparedness among law enforcement given that it had been known for weeks that Trump was promoting a rally he said was aimed at preventing the certification of Biden's win.
As a result of the episode, US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is resigning.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.