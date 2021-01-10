LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Saturday while off duty, the department said in a statement Sunday.
Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, had been with U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) since 2005 and was assigned to the Senate Division, according to the department's statement.
USCP provided no details on the cause of Liebengood's death. It was not immediately clear what Liebengood’s assignment was, if any, during Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol or whether the officer suffered any injuries.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues," the department said in its statement.
"We ask that his family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this profoundly difficult time."
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt called Liebengood "friendly, professional, and dedicated to the job" in a tweet reacting to the officer's death.
"United States Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood was a familiar face to many of us who work in the Senate," said Blunt, R-Mo., in the tweet. "He was friendly, professional, and dedicated to the job. I appreciate everything he did to keep us safe. Abby and I are praying for his loved ones and colleagues."
Liebengood's death is the second of a USCP officer in the past four days. Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, died Thursday from injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol.
According to a report from Fox News, only seven USCP officers have died in the line of duty, with Sicknick being the third officer killed while defending the Capitol.
