LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The United States should be prepared for increases in the coronavirus, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention warned.
Although most cases are in China, there are now 13 cases in the U.S.
The director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said the government, public health systems and communities need to work together.
The Hubei health authority reported that 242 more people died from the coronavirus in Hubei province on Wednesday, raising the death toll in the epicenter since the beginning of the outbreak to 1,310. This brings the total number of deaths in mainland China to at least 1,355. The global death toll is at least 1,357, with one death in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.
The CDC is taking steps to prevent its possible spread, but it's also preparing in case there is an outbreak.
The agency said it is making sure it can get masks, gloves and other supplies if needed.
The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now exceeded 60,015 with the vast majority of cases in mainland China.
