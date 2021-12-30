(CNN) -- National parks in the United States proved to be wildly popular in 2021. They set various attendance records with a pandemic-fatigued public looking for safe things to do.
And now the US National Park Service has an offer in 2022 for an inflation-shocked public as well: Five days when the entrance fees are waived at every park in the country.
The free entrance dates are scattered throughout the seasons and the calendar:
- Monday, Jan. 17: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Saturday, April 16: First day of National Park Week
- Thursday, Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- Saturday, Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day
- Friday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day
"Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors," National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in a news release.
The entrance fee waiver won't cover fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.
Given how popular the parks were in 2021, it might be a good idea to plan early, arrive early and check online for potential timed entries on the free days, especially at the most popular parks.
NPS said that most national parks do not have entrance fees at all. Out of more than 400 national parks, about 110 have admission fees that range from $5 to $35.
Of course, like anything else, it's the big names that command the money: Yellowstone in Wyoming (and bits of Montana and Idaho), Yosemite in California, Denali in Alaska and Everglades in Florida, to name four.
You can see a full list of the parks that usually charge a fee here.
