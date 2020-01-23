LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A little goes a long way when it comes to coffee.
A new study suggests that java junkies get get a higher quality batch of coffee if they use fewer beans and grind them more coarsely.
The study, called "Systematically Improving Espresso: Insights from Mathematical Modeling and Experiment," was published in the scientific journal "Matter."
The study's findings clash with what coffee experts once thought: that using more beans and grinding them finely produces the best java jolt.
Using more beans is wasteful and doesn't make the perfect cup, experts said. On top of that, using fewer beans is better for the environment, especially as climate change has negatively affected coffee plants around the world.
