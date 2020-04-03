(FOX NEWS) -- Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly announced Thursday that the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, now docked in Guam, was relieved "at my direction."
Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, the carrier’s commander, was sacked after he was accused of leaking a letter to the media that went "outside the chain of command" pleading for help after more than 100 sailors on board tested positive for the coronavirus, and nearly 100 others are suspected of contracting the virus.
Modly said: "This decision is not one of retribution."
"I did not come to this decision lightly," he said. "I have no doubt in my mind [Captain] Crozier did what he thought was in the best interest [of] the safety and well being of his crew. Unfortunately, he did the opposite."
"It unnecessarily raised alarms with the families of our sailors and Marines with no plan to address those concerns," Modley continued. "It raised concerns about the operational security and operational capability of that ship that could have emboldened our adversaries to seek advantage and it undermined the chain of command."
Modly said he didn't mind Crozier raising concerns, but "it was the way in which he did it."
Modly said it "created panic on the ship" and "misrepresented the facts," adding that Americans back home were "panicked."
Modly said more than 100 sailors have tested positive and there will be more, but said all the cases are "mild."
Modly said Crozier created a panic by suggesting 50 sailors could die.
"It raised alarm bells unnecessarily," he told Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin.
Modly said the commanding officer could have reached out to him directly, but didn't.
He was also not happy the letter was sent out over email that is "not secure."
Modly said he thought the skipper became "overwhelmed" at the situation and acted unprofessionally and violated the "sacred trust" given to all commanding officers in the Navy.
"It demonstrated poor judgment in the middle of a crisis," Modly said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.