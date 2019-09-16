FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, Duane Townsend, left, shoots a pheasant at Special Friday Pheasant Hunts, sponsored by Southern Tulare County Sportsman's Association, at Lake Success Recreation Area in Porterville, Calif. A Utah man who has been in a wheelchair for more than three decades has created a pheasant hunt for people like him who need help getting into the outdoors. The Daily Herald in Provo reports that Clint Robinson broke his neck after being thrown off a horse at a rodeo 32 years ago. The event called "Wheelchairs in the Wild" pairs people that have physical disabilities with hunters who help them with whatever they need. Many go in off-road vehicles. (Chieko Hara/The Porterville Recorder via AP, File)