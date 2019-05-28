(CNN) -- A family came to the aid of a baby deer that found itself stranded in a California lake -- and it was all captured on video.
Over the holiday weekend, the Freitas family rescued the fawn from the Lake of Pines.
According to a report by KRON 4 News, the California family was heading out in their boat for a ride on the lake, when they heard a cry for help from a small fawn, treading water.
"As soon as it jumped into the water, I could tell that it was desperate and it wanted help," said Jesse Freitas.
The fawn got stuck on the rocks, but the Freitas family was determined to bring it to safety.
"As we pulled up, I wasn't expecting it to jump and actually swim out towards me, so I was kinda taken aback a little bit," Freitas said. "And then when it got close, I was actually afraid it was going to go under the pontoon, so I reached down and grabbed it out of the water."
Jesse passed the fawn to his sister, who was able to bring the fawn to its mother, who was waiting patiently on the shoreline.
"And the mother was on the other side of the bush where I was, and I was worried," she said. "I didn't want it to attack me because I had her baby and then I was able to put it up on shore. It actually couldn't walk at first, so I had to keep pushing it so it wouldn't fall back into the water. And then it walked up to the mother and started suckling on the mother."
The entire rescue was caught on camera by Jessica's daughter, Jaelyn, who says she learned quite a bit from the whole experience.
"If I see another animal that needs help, like, I will do everything to make it get back to its mother or father," she said.
"We were talking after, and I was like, 'That's never gonna happen again,'" Jesse said. "Not too many people get to hold a deer, let alone a baby one that small."
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media and CNN. All rights reserved.