LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Little League baseball game turned into an all-out brawl in Colorado.
According to a Facebook post by the Lakewood Police Department, the incident took place on Saturday at the baseball fields at Westgate Elementary School.
Police say they were called to the school after someone reported a "large fight" that took place during the baseball game.
"These coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7-year- olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other," police wrote.
The video appears to show a man in a white t-shirt grab another man from behind and hold him while several other adults began punching the victim. The same man in a white t-shirt can be seen sucker-punching a man in the face later in the video.
"What is happening?" said one woman off-camera in the video. "What is happening?" The same woman can be heard praying a short time later.
"We're looking for any information on this melee, but in particular the identity of the suspect in the white shirt and teal shorts," police wrote.
Police say several people have already been cited in the fight, and several people were injured.
