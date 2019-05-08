LAWTON, Ok. (WDRB) -- Talk about a cold-blooded welcome.
Jerel Heywood of Lawton, Oklahoma, was entering his friend's house Sunday when a snake bit him on his face.
The attack was caught on his friend's Doorbell camera.
When Heywood opened the screen door, the snake, which was wrapped around a porch light, lunged forward and bit him.
Heywood said he had no idea if the snake was venomous or not, so his friend rushed him to the hospital.
Doctors determined the snake was not dangerous, but things didn't turn out too well for the animal; Heywood's friend killed the snake after the attack.
