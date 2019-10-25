(CNN) -- It was a really close call.
A family of three walking across a street in Phoenix, Arizona was nearly hit and killed by a drunk driver last week, according to CNN.
Newly released footage from the Phoenix Police Department shows the moment a driver crashed into the car, barely missing the family.
The crossing sign said it was OK to go, so the family stepped onto the crosswalk, but less than a minute later a Jeep Renegade came speeding toward them. "It sent shudders down my spine to think of what might've happened to this family," Sgt. Tommy Thompson said.
Instead of hitting the family, a person driving a Chevy Cruz slammed into the side of the Jeep.
According to police, 23-year-old Ernesto Oveso jumped out of the Jeep and ran off after the crash. Oveso was drunk, according to officers, and has at least four different warrants out for his arrest.
