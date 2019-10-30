ALEX TREBEK - CANCER DIAGNOSIS VIDEO 3-6-19.png

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Alex Trebek is raising awareness about pancreatic cancer.

The "Jeopardy!" host has teamed up with the World Pancreatic Cancer Ccoalition for a new public service announcement

"I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain was a symptom of cancer," Trebek says in the PSA, which advocates for more attention and awareness about the disease and its symptoms. 

Trebek, who announced his stage 4 diagnosis in March, also encouraged people to wear purple in November in support of World Pancreatic Cancer Day, which is Nov. 21.

