LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Alex Trebek is raising awareness about pancreatic cancer.
The "Jeopardy!" host has teamed up with the World Pancreatic Cancer Ccoalition for a new public service announcement.
"I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain was a symptom of cancer," Trebek says in the PSA, which advocates for more attention and awareness about the disease and its symptoms.
Trebek, who announced his stage 4 diagnosis in March, also encouraged people to wear purple in November in support of World Pancreatic Cancer Day, which is Nov. 21.
Related Stories:
- Alex Trebek is done with chemotherapy and back at work on 'Jeopardy!'
- VIDEO | 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.