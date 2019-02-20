LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother of newly born twin girls in Topeka, Kansas, got a happy surprise when her husband showed up at the hospital, fresh from his deployment in Kuwait.
The tearful reunion was all caught on camera.
Cydney Cooper gave birth to twin girls Emma and Kyla on Jan. 24 at Stormont Vail Hospital.
Her husband, Staff Sgt. E6 Skyler Cooper, is with the Kansas Army National Guard and is based in Fort Riley. He had been stationed in Kuwait for seven months. But on Feb. 5, he was given permission to return home to see his wife, the new twins and his other two children.
He didn't tell Cydney.
A video shot by a student nurse who was in on the surprise captured what happened. Cydney told WDRB News by phone that she was texting with her husband, providing him with an update on the twins. She thought he was still in Kuwait, but he was actually coming through the door of the hospital room.
Cydney gave us permission to share her video and images.
