(FOX NEWS) -- Wednesday morning brought a very "dangerous situation" for two high rise window washers in Oklahoma City, according to a report by Fox News.
A large basket with two window washers trapped inside was "swinging wildly out of control" at the top of Oklahoma City's Devon Tower, officials said.
"This is a very dangerous situation," the Oklahoma City Fire Department tweeted. "Please avoid the area."
UPDATE | Technical Rescue - Devon Tower | Here is video of the out of control basket as firefighters attempt to control the device. DM pic.twitter.com/IzT65CaHnA— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 15, 2019
The situation unfolded after 7:45 a.m. local time, KFOR reported. Two people were on the lift when it started swinging "out of control." It's unknown what caused the dangerous incident.
The basket was seen crashing into the side of the building several times in one video from the scene.
Fire officials said just before 8:30 a.m. "the basket is now secured and firefighters are working to get the two window washers out of the basket."
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.
