(FOX NEWS) -- A video showing a Nevada mother giving birth in a car has gone viral after the woman's 10-year-old son recorded it from the back seat and posted it online.
According to a report by Fox News, Rudia Napier was still on her way to Henderson Hospital on Friday with her husband and three kids when her baby, who was due in about two weeks, decided she wasn't waiting any longer.
"[My husband is] like, 'Can you hold it?' And I was like, 'No!' So I just pushed and I pushed. I couldn't take it anymore and that's when her head popped out," Rudia said to FOX5 Las Vegas.
The video, which is close to five minutes long, has been viewed nearly 10 million times as of Wednesday. It shows Napier's husband, Michael, driving and holding his wife's hand as the child records them.
Napier can be heard screaming as she goes into labor while her children are crying in the back seat. Moments later, the mother is holding her newborn girl, Jolee Lavergne Addison, as the family continues their drive to the hospital.
"I've done ALOT of 'things' in the front seat of my vehicles...But delivering a baby while driving AND with 3 crying kids in the back seat...Can I get a MVP or something," Michael joked in a Facebook post.
In a separate post, Michael described the incident as a "beautiful nightmare."
Fortunately, Napier and the baby arrived at the hospital in good health. On Saturday, Michael thanked the hospital staff for their quick response.
"I just want to take the time to thank the ENTIRE Henderson Hospital staff for all the great immediate help and hospitality they gave us from start to finish!!!! They treated us like ROYALTY there from the minute I sped up to the front door running in like a maniac screaming for help😂..Until they were wheeling Rudy & Jolee down to me," he added online.
