LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Virginia man is facing several charges after the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said he fell through the ceiling of a women's locker room.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said 41-year-old Brian Anthony Joe of Woodbridge, Virginia fell through the ceiling of the women's locker room at Onelife Fitness and landed on a woman. Joe was cornered by gym members until police were able to respond. Joe and the woman he fell on were not injured.
Joe is charged with burglary, three counts of peeping or spying into a building and vandalism. Police are still investigating the incident.
