LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran's 15-year battle to fly the American flag over his Virginia home is finally over.
In 2003, Richard Oulton was forced to take down his flagpole after his homeowners' association took him to court, calling the flag a nuisance.
Recently, a Virginia House delegate helped him fight that ruling.
After two appeals and approval from neighbors, they convinced the homeowners' association to let Old Glory fly.
Oulton is a Vietnam veteran and now plans to use the flag that flew over his military bunker.
"It's one memory I've kept," Oulton said. "It's very important to me. It's kind of tattered now, but a lot of memories."
"Our men and women in uniform oftentimes risk their life or even sacrifice their life for freedom," said Delegate John Mcguire of the Virginia House. "And I think at least we can do is get a flagpole up so he can remember his brothers."
The flag will be raised at a special ceremony next month.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.