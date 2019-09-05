LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walgreens has joined other retailers in requesting customers not openly carry guns in its stores.
The pharmacy store chain released the following statement on its website on Aug. 5:
"We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials."
The announcement comes just two days after Walmart and Kroger made the same request. Walmart was the first to issue the request on Sept. 3, after announcing plans to discontinue selling handgun ammunition. Additionally, the retail giant will also stop selling certain rifle ammunition -- even some calibers commonly used for hunting.
Kroger made a similar announcement a few hours later. Kroger had already stopped selling guns and ammo in its 45 Fred Meyer stores in the Pacific Northwest in March 2018, citing declining consumer demand for firearms.
It's now legal for adults to openly carry guns in more than two dozen states, and Kentucky is among more than a dozen states that allow adults to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training, after Gov. Matt Bevin signed a bill into law in March.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.