LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rice baby cereal that was sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online has been pulled from the shelves following a recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The company Maple Island Inc. is voluntarily recalling three lots of its Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal that were sold after April 5, 2021.
The following 8 ounce packages are being recalled:
- Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.
- Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022
- Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022
The company recalled the baby food after a routine sampling by the FDA found that it tested "above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic," according to the announcement.
No illnesses have been reported, and the company says no other products are affected by the recall.
Anyone who bought the cereal is asked to throw it away or return it to Walmart for a full refund.
