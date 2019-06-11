BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (WDRB) -- A Washington councilman proposed a holiday to honor couples who do not have children.
Last week, Bainbridge Island City Councilman Ron Peltier requested support from his fellow council members on a proclamation he wrote to designate the third Sunday in June as "I Didn't Reproduce Day."
In the measure, Peltier wrote that people who choose not to have children contribute to humanity and the biosphere because "each deferred human birth prevents 900 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere."
"Increasing population is the main driver behind climate change. Climate change is probably the biggest challenge and threat we face right now to the future of human beings on the planet," Peltier said.
The measure was met with opposition from other members of the city council.
Sarah Blossom, another member of the Bainbridge Island City Council, said, "I think it's very insensitive. Some people aren't able to, some people make a choice not to. But that doesn't mean they're happy with the choice. And it's not a day and it's not something to celebrate."
Peltier also said he didn't intend for the proposed holiday to coincide with Father's Day.
The measure did not receive the necessary support from city council members to move forward.
