(FOX NEWS) -- Dwayne Haskins just won his first victory as starting quarterback.
But, he messed it up when the Washington Redskins rookie missed the final snap in victory formation to take a selfie with a fan in the front row, according to a report on the Fox News website.
"I was so hype I think I broke a water bottle," Haskins, the former Ohio State star, said, as ESPN reported. "I look up and we were in victory (formation) and said, 'Oh, I thought the game was over with already.' But I'll get it next time."
Dustin Hopkins connected on a 39-yard field goal with 16 seconds left, and the Redskins snapped a four-game skid and won their first game at home in 13 months.
Haskins scrambled for 11 yards and completed passes of 5 yards to Kelvin Harmon and 17 to Terry McLaurin to set up Hopkins' go-ahead field goal.
The 15th overall draft pick was 13 of 29 for 156 yards and an interception.
With Haskins away from the field, backup Case Keenum took a knee to run out the clock in Washington's second win of the season.
It was a 19-16 comeback win over the Detroit Lions.
The weird ending confused even interim coach Bill Callahan.
"We were looking for him," Callahan said. "I think he thought the game was over. I think he thought it was over. I'll have to find out a little bit more."
His actions angered at least one football great, as The New York Post reported.
"How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies," tweeted Redskins legend Joe Theismann, who before the season gave Haskins his blessing to wear his former No. 7 for the first time since he retired in 1985. "That's unprofessional & wrong."
A fan seen in the selfie took the side of Haskins, retweeting Theismann's tweet with the photo and the message: "OK. BOOMER."
