LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first national political convention of the coronavirus era has arrived.
For four consecutive nights beginning on Monday, Democrats from across the country will gather - in front of their computers, television screens and smart phones. It's an all-virtual affair that will showcase the diversity of the modern-day Democratic Party and test Joe Biden's ability to energize his sprawling coalition.
The last hour of the speaking program each night will be broadcast live on network television and feature the Democratic Party's elite, including the Obamas and the Clintons.
The convention will be broadcast from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.
Monday's speakers during the two hours of prime time programming include:
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- Rep. Jim Clyburn
- Convention Chairman Bennie Thompson
- Rep. Gwen Moore
- Sen. Doug Jones
- Performance by Maggie Rogers
- Performance by Leon Bridges
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama
