LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Democratic Party's attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night. Democrats this year will try abbreviated ceremonies for the roll call vote of state delegations and the keynote speech that has helped catapult political careers in past years.
Tuesday will also see candidate Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, give a speech introducing herself to Americans as a potential first lady and making áa pitch for him. Former President Bill Clinton and the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, former Secretary of State John Kerry, are among other highlights.
You may watch coverage on the Democratic National Convention Youtube page in the player below from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.
Tuesday's speakers during the two hours of prime time programming include:
- Roll Call Across America
- Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates
- Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Dr. Jill Biden
For additional ways to watch the convention including ASL and in Spanish, CLICK HERE.
To see a daily list of speakers, CLICK HERE.
To see previous nights of the Democratic National Convention, see links below:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.