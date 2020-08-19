LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than four decades in public life, Hillary Clinton is returning to the Democratic National Convention to cement her legacy as a champion of women in politics.
Her presence Wednesday night comes as California Sen. Kamala Harris becomes the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major presidential ticket and one day after the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage. That's expected to send a message about staying in the fight to women across the country for whom Clinton's candidacy in 2016 was a turning point. Clinton lost the presidency to Donald Trump despite winning the popular vote.
Former President Barack Obama wraps up night three endorsing his former vice president before Joe Biden officially accepts the Democratic nomination on Thursday night.
You may watch coverage on the Democratic National Convention Youtube page in the player below from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.
Wednesday speakers include:
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Performance by Billie Eilish
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Gov. Tony Evers
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
- Peformance by Jennifer Hudson
- Senator Kamala Harris
- Former President Barack Obama
