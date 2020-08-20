LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden steps to the podium Thursday night to accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.
The 77-year-old will come armed with wide-ranging proposals for government action on health care, taxation and the climate crisis, after running mate Kamala Harris rolled out her vision for the election Wednesday night.
Speakers include many of the candidates that ran against Biden for the nomination including. Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker, Michael Bloomberg and Andrew Yang.
You may watch coverage of the final night Democratic National Convention Youtube page in the player below from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday speakers include:
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Pete Buttigieg
- Performance by The Chicks
- Gov. Gavin Newsom
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth
- Sen. Chris Coons
- Performance by John Legend & Common
- Andrew Yang
- Michael Bloomberg
- Vice President Joe Biden
