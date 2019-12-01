Trump 11-26-19.jpeg

President Donald Trump waves as he departs after pardoning Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (Fox News) -- The White House on Sunday said that President Trump would not participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The response came in a five-page letter sent to the committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

Republicans had urged President Trump not to attend the hearings, arguing that his presence would validate a process they have repeatedly derided as partisan.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

