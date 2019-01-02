LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lucky lottery player in New York won the $425 million Mega Millions jackpot.
The winning numbers for the New Year's Day drawing were 57, 70, 34, 62, 44, and a gold Mega Ball of 14.
The ticket was sold in Long Island, New York at Brookville Auto Service in the Town of Oyster Bay, according to the New York Lottery's website.
The New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot was the eighth largest in its history.
Mega Millions says that the cash option for this jackpot is $254.6 million.
This is the fifth time the jackpot has been drawn on the first day of a new year, but only one other, in 2008, has had a winner.
The big winner has not been identified yet.
