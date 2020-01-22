LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A big boost for your cell signal may be just months away.
Wireless companies are installing equipment capable of providing 5G service, which means internet speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G.
Right now, 5G service is available only in certain parts of the U.S. Because it travels over such high-frequency airwaves that can't travel through walls or windows, companies have to install possibly millions of miniature cell towers on top of lamp posts and buildings.
All of the major providers are still promising nationwide service before the end of 2020.
