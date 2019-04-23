Wisconsin man wins third-largest jackpot in US history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old Wisconsin man joined the ranks of the super rich after claiming the third largest jackpot in U.S. history.
Manuel Franco claimed his $768 million prize at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. He said when he realized one of his tickets was a winner for the March 27 jackpot, he didn't believe it at first.
"It was amazing," he said. "My heart started racing, blood pumping ... My blood felt warm. I screamed for about five or ten minutes. Good thing that my neighbors didn't hear."
Franco said he quit his job a couple of days later. He said he plans to be wise about spending his new wealth and wants to help out the world.
Franco chose to take the cash option for a sum of $477 million.
